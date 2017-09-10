Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Five suspected al-Qaeda militants killed in Yemen drone strikes

Sunday September 10, 2017
01:21 PM GMT+8

A Yemeni vendor reads a newspaper as he sells melons and watermelons in a market in Riyadh Aug 1, 2017. — Reuters picA Yemeni vendor reads a newspaper as he sells melons and watermelons in a market in Riyadh Aug 1, 2017. — Reuters picDUBAI, Sept 10 — Five suspected al-Qaeda militants were killed in drone strikes on two villages in Yemen’s al Baida governorate yesterday, a local official and residents said.

“The strikes targeted two villages where al-Qaeda is known to be active,” a local official said, adding that a total of five were killed in the strikes in central Yemen.

Residents said two suspected militants were killed when a drone targeted the car they were travelling in.

Three people were injured in the strikes, they said.

Yemen’s al-Qaeda branch, known as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has taken advantage of a more than two-year-old civil war between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s Saudi-backed government to strengthen its position in the impoverished country.

The United States has repeatedly attacked AQAP with aircraft and unmanned drones in what US officials say is a campaign to wear down the group’s ability to coordinate attacks abroad. — Reuters

