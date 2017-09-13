Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Five dead at Florida nursing home, TV reports (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 13, 2017
11:33 PM GMT+8

Some 120 residents of the facility have been evacuated due to intense heat and no power, report says. — Reuters video screengrabSome 120 residents of the facility have been evacuated due to intense heat and no power, report says. — Reuters video screengrabMIAMI, Sept 13 — Five people have died at a Florida nursing home which has been without power since Hurricane Irma, local television reported today.

Mayor Barbara Sharief was quoted by WSVN TV as saying that three people died at the nursing home in Hollywood, north of Miami, and two more after they were taken to a hospital.

Some 120 residents of the facility have been evacuated “due to intense heat and no power,” WSVN said.

The deaths, if confirmed as storm-related, would take the death toll in Florida from the hurricane to at least 17. — AFP

