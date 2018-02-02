Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Five dead after two army helicopters crash in France

Friday February 2, 2018
06:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Singapore hits back at Time Out over ‘boring city’ rankingThe Edit: Singapore hits back at Time Out over ‘boring city’ ranking

Najib indicates 14th general election may be in JulyNajib indicates 14th general election may be in July

The Edit: BMW gears up to overtake MercedesThe Edit: BMW gears up to overtake Mercedes

The Edit: From holograms to mermaids, top trends at this year’s toy fairThe Edit: From holograms to mermaids, top trends at this year’s toy fair

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

French gendarmes (right) and firefighters (left) work at the site of an accident near Carces lake, about 50 kilometres northwest of the resort of Saint-Tropez, on February 2, 2018, after two army helicopters crashed into each other. — AFP picFrench gendarmes (right) and firefighters (left) work at the site of an accident near Carces lake, about 50 kilometres northwest of the resort of Saint-Tropez, on February 2, 2018, after two army helicopters crashed into each other. — AFP picMARSEILLE, Feb 2 — Five people were killed today after two army helicopters crashed near the southern French resort town of Saint-Tropez, police said.

“The helicopters collided. There were three crew in one and two in the other. All are dead,” police said in the nearby town of Brignoles, adding that one body had still to be recovered from the wreckage.

The Var region prefecture said two army aviation service helicopters based at nearby Cannet-des-Maures collided near Carces lake about 50 kilometres northwest of Saint-Tropez.

Some 20 troops joined two rescue helicopters and a police chopper at the crash scene, along with local officials. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram