Firefighters respond to fire at Clintons’ home in Chappaqua

A man is seen at the gate to the home of former US President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York January 3, 2018. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 4 — Firefighters were called to put out a fire yesterday at the Chappaqua, New York, home of former President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, police said.

There were no known injuries caused by the blaze at 15 Old House Lane, said Sergeant Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department, adding that he could not immediately provide more details.

The local Journal News, citing radio transmissions from the emergency services, said the fire was reported at 2.50pm in a bedroom and that it was quickly extinguished. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or whether the Clintons were home at the time. Mendoza referred further questions to the US Secret Service. A spokesman for the agency could not immediately be reached.

The Clintons purchased the five-bedroom, 5,232-square-foot (486-square-metre) home for US$1.7 million (RM6.84 million) in 1999, the Journal News said. Chappaqua is about 64 km north of New York City. — Reuters