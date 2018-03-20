Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Firefighters battle oil tank blaze on Singapore island (VIDEO)

Tuesday March 20, 2018
11:35 PM GMT+8

Firefighting operations by members of the Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) are ongoing. — TODAY picFirefighting operations by members of the Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) are ongoing. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, March 20 — Firefighters are combatting a major blaze involving an oil storage tank on Pulau Busing, an island off the southwestern coast of Singapore.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) tweeted today at 8.38pm that “Large Monitors (Big Guns) and more resources are being deployed to Pulau Busing to mitigate the oil storage tank fire”.

It added that firefighting operations by members of the Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) are ongoing.

Earlier in the evening, SCDF tweeted that resources have been forward deployed to Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, prior to boarding a craft to Pulau Busing.

Pictures showed firefighting equipment being loaded onto a ramp-powered lighter.

The land on Pulau Busing is leased by JTC to a petroleum storage company.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement tonight that it is aware of the fire, and is monitoring the air quality closely, especially in the southwestern region of Singapore.

“The prevailing winds are currently blowing from the northeast and the air quality has remained in the good to moderate range, with no spikes in the PM2.5, sulphur dioxide and other air pollutant levels,” NEA added. — TODAY

