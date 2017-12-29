Fire in India’s financial capital kills at least 12

Firemen inspect the debris after a fire at a restaurant in Mumbai December 29, 2017. — Reuters picMUMBAI, Dec 29 — At least 12 people died and three were critically injured in a late night fire at a multi-storey building in India's financial capital of Mumbai, local authorities said today.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at a commercial building in the Kamala Mills compound in Central Mumbai around 0030 local time (1900 GMT) today, an official said.

Kamala Mills, a refurbished industrial compound, houses swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments including offices of several media outlets.

A majority of the deceased were women attending a party at a rooftop restaurant, a police official said.

The fire in the building started at the top floor and engulfed the structure in less than thirty minutes, local media reported.

Rescue operations were under way and at least 24 vehicles including fire engines were at the site.

Twenty-five of the injured were taken to Mumbai's KEM Hospital, of whom 12 died, while nine people were being treated at Bhatia Hospital, officials at the two hospitals said. — Reuters