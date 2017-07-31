Fire at Singapore apartment leaves two in hospital

The fire broke out from a 4th storey apartment at 82 Tiong Poh Road. — Picture by Tan Yo-hinnSINGAPORE, July 31 — Two men have been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Tiong Bahru apartment yesterday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at a fourth-storey unit at 82 Tiong Poh Road at 1.05pm.

Two fire engines, one red rhino, two fire bikes, one ambulance and one support vehicle were sent to the scene.

However, firefighters found the front door locked and they had to use force to break down the door in order to enter the apartment.

The two occupants of the flat managed to evacuate the burning unit before the SCDF arrived.

One of them, a man in his 50s, suffered burn injuries, while the other man, who is in his 30s, suffered from smoke inhalation.

Both men were taken to Singapore General Hospital, with one of them under sedation at the ICU.

The fire was eventually put out using one water jet.

While the exact cause of fire is still under investigation, the SCDF said it involved certain contents of the living room. — TODAY