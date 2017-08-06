FBI investigates Minneapolis mosque bomb blast (VIDEO)

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug 6 — This Minnesota mosque rocked by a bombing today just before early morning prayers.

Bloomington police say this shattered window is what’s left after a explosive was thrown into the window of the Imam’s office.

No injuries were reported, but it’s left the local Muslim community shaken.

“One of our congregation saw a truck fleeing from the parking lot, running very high speed,” said Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center Executive Director Mohamed Omar.

This screenshot taken from the Reuters video shows a broken window after an attack at a mosque in Minneapolis. — Reuters picA recent review by the Council on American-Islamic Relations shows anti-Muslim incidents have risen sharply in the last year and the group calls the incident at the centre a hate crime offering a ten-thousand dollar reward for information leading to the bomber’s arrest.

“Targeting people because of their race, their ethnicity or their religion is absolutely un-American,” said Muslim-American Society of Minnesota Executive Director Asad Zaman.

The FBI is taking over the investigation of the bombing, on Twitter they said evidence points a quote “destructive device in violation of federal law.”

“We have agents, explosives specialists, fire investigators uncovering evidence, developing leads. Our ultimate goal is to find eth folks who are responsible for this and hopefully provide some closure to the folks who were victimized by this this morning,” said ATF special agent in charge Rick Thorton.

The mosque mostly serves people in Minnesota’s Somali community.

After the bombing the council urged American mosques to ratchet up their security. — Reuters