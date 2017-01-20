Family Rottweiler kills baby in northern France

When rescue workers arrived the girl’s heart had already stopped and she died on the spot. — File picLILLE, Jan 20 — A family Rottweiler attacked and killed a 14-month-old baby yesterday in northern France, police said.

The dog “jumped on the baby girl and bit her in the head”, a police spokesman told AFP, adding that another dog, a Jack Russell, joined in the attack, also biting her several times.

“The mother and girl couldn’t do anything,” he said.

“The attack was extremely violent.”

When rescue workers arrived the girl’s heart had already stopped and she died on the spot, he said.

He said the Rottweiler fled and was later shot dead by a hunter alerted by police.

The Jack Russell will be put down, police said. — AFP