Family of Facebook murder victim speaks out (VIDEO)

Tuesday April 18, 2017
07:28 PM GMT+8

CLEVELAND, April 18 — The family of Robert Godwin, Sr. say they forgive Steve Stephens of allegedly killing their father in a video posted to Facebook Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio.

The son of the slain man, Robert Godwin Jr, spoke on behalf of his family. — Reuters picThe son of the slain man, Robert Godwin Jr, spoke on behalf of his family. — Reuters picThe family of Robert Godwin, Sr. said on Monday (April 17) that they forgive Steve Stephens, because that is what their father had taught them.

Stephens is accused of killing their father in a video and posting it on Facebook.

Police and FBI agents are leading a manhunt for Stephens.

During one of his Facebook posts Stephens claimed he had killed over a dozen people, but Cleveland police have no evidence to back those claims.

Stephens is described as being over six feet tall, weighing about 244 pounds. He is bald with a full beard. — Reuters

