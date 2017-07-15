Family, friends brave rain to bid final farewell to murdered businessman in Singapore

Funeral cortege of Spencer Tuppani leaving the Teochew Funeral Parlour yesterday, July 14 2017. ― Picture by Wee Teck Hian/TODAYSINGAPORE, July 15 — The pouring rain did not stop family and friends from accompanying murdered businessman Spencer Sanjay Shamlal Tuppani on his final journey yesterday (July 14).

Tuppani’s wife, Tan Cheng Cheng and their three children, aged between six and 10, were among the mourners who took part in the funeral procession from the Teochew Funeral Parlour in Ubi Road to the main road following a three-day wake.

His brother and other family members could be seen walking in tears behind the black Mercedes hearse.

Chinese and English songs, including Coldplay’s Fix You, were also played during the procession.

Later, at Mandai Crematorium before Tuppani’s body was cremated, Buddhist prayers were chanted, while family and friends shouted: “You are the greatest!”

Friends declined to speak to reporters when approached.

Tuppani, 38, was allegedly stabbed to death by his 69-year-old father-in-law, Tan Nam Seng, in the Central Business District on Monday.

The up-and-coming businessman collapsed in front of A Poke Theory at 27 Boon Tat Street, which was less than 100m away from the coffee shop where the attack allegedly took place.

Witnesses had said that the older man was wielding a knife and warned people not to help the victim. “That’s my son-in-law, don’t help him. Let him die,” Tan was said to have told passers-by.

On Wednesday, Tan was charged with Tuppani’s murder. He faces the death penalty if he is found guilty. ― TODAY