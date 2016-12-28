Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Facebook Safety Check triggers false Bangkok bomb scare

Wednesday December 28, 2016
02:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Football legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotelFootball legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotel

The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?

The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’

ProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik SpinProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik Spin

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Facebook swiftly defended the algorithm, saying the alert was activated by reports of small explosives that a protester had thrown near Government House earlier yesterday. — Reuters picFacebook swiftly defended the algorithm, saying the alert was activated by reports of small explosives that a protester had thrown near Government House earlier yesterday. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Dec 28 — Facebook sparked fear — and anger — among Thailand’s social media users after its Safety Check feature triggered a false bomb alert in Bangkok.

The check-in feature allows users to signal to friends that they are safe after an event in their area such as a terror attack or natural disaster.

But it appeared to misfire late yesterday, creating an alert called “The Explosion in Bangkok” that said a blast in the capital had been confirmed by “multiple sources”.

The page gave no other details about the incident but linked to articles about a bombing in Bangkok in August 2015 which killed 20 people. 

After numerous city residents marked themselves as safe, the alert was deactivated around an hour later at 10pm, leaving netizens relieved but also frustrated over the false alarm. 

“Facebook issued false news that has destroyed Thailand’s image,” wrote Thai user Prasit Silhanisong. 

“It’s close to the New Year and now tourists might not come,” he added, calling on the social media giant to apologise. 

Facebook swiftly defended the algorithm, saying the alert was activated by reports of small explosives that a protester had thrown near Government House earlier yesterday. 

The incident, which caused no injuries or damage, was covered in the local press. 

“Safety Check was activated yesterday in Thailand following an explosion,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to AFP, adding that a “trusted third party” had confirmed the incident. 

It is not the first time the check-in feature has caused controversy. 

In March the company apologised after a bug sent a Safety Check notification to users around the world following a deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan.

The social network also faced criticism in November 2015 for selectively activating the feature after attacks in Paris but not in Beirut. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline