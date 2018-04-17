Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Facebook confirms it collects data beyond users (VIDEO)

Tuesday April 17, 2018
10:06 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Accuser denies framing Bill Cosby for a big paydayThe Edit: Accuser denies framing Bill Cosby for a big payday

Trump’s lawyer in court: The feds, the porn star and the Fox anchorTrump’s lawyer in court: The feds, the porn star and the Fox anchor

The Edit: Khloe Kardashian reveals name of baby girlThe Edit: Khloe Kardashian reveals name of baby girl

Temasek ups stake in Bayer looking to fund Monsanto takeoverTemasek ups stake in Bayer looking to fund Monsanto takeover

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2018. — Reuters picFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2018. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, April 17 — Facebook, embattled in a scandal over the mishandling of user data, confirmed yesterday that it also collected information from people beyond their social network use.

During heated hearings in Congress last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had already explained that Facebook collects data beyond what users share on their profiles.

“When you visit a site or app that uses our services, we receive information even if you’re logged out or don’t have a Facebook account,” product management director David Baser said in a post on the social network’s blog.

“This is because other apps and sites don’t know who is using Facebook,” he added, noting Facebook was also following up with Congress on a few dozen questions Zuckerberg was unable to answer at the time of the hearings.

Baser said “many” websites and apps use Facebook services to target content and ads, including via the social network’s Like and Share buttons, when people use their Facebook account to log into another website or app and Facebook ads and measurement tools.

But he stressed the practice was widespread, with companies such as Google and Twitter also doing the same.

“Most websites and apps send the same information to multiple companies each time you visit them,” the post said.

“There are three main ways in which Facebook uses the information we get from other websites and apps: providing our services to these sites or apps; improving safety and security on Facebook; and enhancing our own products and services.

“I want to be clear: We don’t sell people’s data. Period.”

Zuckerberg says Facebook “failed” to protect people’s information following the use by Cambridge Analytica of data scraped from 87 million Facebook users to target political ads ahead of the 2016 US presidential election. — AFP

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram