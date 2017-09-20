Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

Waves crash against the seawall as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean in Fajardo, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017. — Reuters picMIAMI, Sept 20 — The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early today, pummeling the island as a Category Four storm with lashing rain and winds of 155 miles (250 kilometres) per hour, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The centre of the storm came ashore near Yabucoa in southeastern Puerto Rico around 6:15am (1815 in Malaysia), the forecasters said.

“The wind sounds like a woman screaming at the top of her lungs!” photographer and storm chaser Mike Theiss posted on Twitter early today.

Puerto Rico was expected to bear the full brunt of the hurricane, which was forecast to rake across the length of the island.

As of 6:3am, Maria was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour. — AFP