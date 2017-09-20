Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

Wednesday September 20, 2017
08:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia-North Korea to play Asian Cup qualifier in PyongyangMalaysia-North Korea to play Asian Cup qualifier in Pyongyang

Bali on alert as Mount Agung volcano threatens to eruptBali on alert as Mount Agung volcano threatens to erupt

IGP: Investigation into tahfiz school fire almost completeIGP: Investigation into tahfiz school fire almost complete

The Edit: Get food delivery from UberEATS in Kuala LumpurThe Edit: Get food delivery from UberEATS in Kuala Lumpur

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Waves crash against the seawall as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean in Fajardo, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017. — Reuters picWaves crash against the seawall as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean in Fajardo, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017. — Reuters picMIAMI, Sept 20 — The eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early today, pummeling the island as a Category Four storm with lashing rain and winds of 155 miles (250 kilometres) per hour, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The centre of the storm came ashore near Yabucoa in southeastern Puerto Rico around 6:15am (1815 in Malaysia), the forecasters said.

“The wind sounds like a woman screaming at the top of her lungs!” photographer and storm chaser Mike Theiss posted on Twitter early today.

Puerto Rico was expected to bear the full brunt of the hurricane, which was forecast to rake across the length of the island.

As of 6:3am, Maria was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline