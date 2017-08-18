Explosive belts worn by Cambrils attackers were fake (VIDEO)

MADRID, Aug 18 — The explosive belts worn by attackers killed by police in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils were fake, the Spanish region’s head Carles Puigdemont told local radio station RAC1 today.

A suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona, killing 13 people yesterday, and police also said they had killed five attackers later that evening in Cambrils to thwart a separate attack using explosive belts.

Puigdemont said bomb experts had now confirmed the explosive belts were duds. — Reuters

A worker loads a car on a tow truck where the police investigate the scene of an attack in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. — Reuters pic