Explosion in Singapore carpark injures man, rips car apart (VIDEO)

Police found portable butane gas canisters at the scene of the explosion at Block 290H Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, Singapore on April 26, 2017. — Facebook screengrabSINGAPORE, April 27 — A 32-year-old man suffered burn injuries to his chest and limbs following an explosion in a carpark at Bukit Batok yesterday evening.

Police found portable butane gas canisters at the scene, though the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed severe damage to a silver Nissan hatchback at the carpark at Block 290H Bukit Batok East Avenue 3. The four doors of the car were blown apart, seemingly from the inside.

A viral video also showed some people on the scene offering assistance to the injured victim.

The Police said they were alerted to a loud explosion at the carpark around 6:30pm yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent a fire engine and ambulance to the scene, and the man was taken to the Singapore General Hospital. — TODAY