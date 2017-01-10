Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:20 pm GMT+8

US President Barack Obama smiles as a guest ask him a question during an interview with Vox at Blair House in Washington, January 6, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Barack Obama smiles as a guest ask him a question during an interview with Vox at Blair House in Washington, January 6, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 10 — If President Barack Obama is still wondering what to do when he leaves office next week, he has a ready job offer, from Spotify.

The world’s leading streaming service on Monday advertised an opening for “President of Playlists” — and said it was looking for someone with “at least eight years experience running a highly regarded nation.”

If it wasn’t any more obvious whom Spotify was seeking for the New York-based position, it asked for an applicant with “good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The company said the President of Playlists would come up with songs to suit occasions from “shooting hoops with your friends” to warming up for an address on “health care legislation that bears your name.”

The Swedish company’s CEO Daniel Ek revealed the tongue-in-cheek offer over Twitter after Obama was quoted as joking about a job at Spotify.

Natalia Brzezinski, the wife of former US ambassador to Sweden Mark Brzezinski, wrote on Instagram that Obama told her at a White House reception last week that his 2013 visit to Stockholm was his “favorite trip.”

“’I’m still waiting for my job at Spotify... Cuz’ I know y’all loved my playlist,’” she quoted Obama as saying.

Obama over two consecutive summers released Spotify playlists for vacation listening, revealing tastes heavy on classic soul and jazz. — AFP

