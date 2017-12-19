Events since Trump’s move on Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Members of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) burn a picture of Donald Trump during a protest to condemn Washington's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia December 11, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 19 — Below are the main developments since the controversial decision by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital:

Shockwaves

In a speech from the White House on December 6, 2017, Trump says recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital marks the start of a “new approach” to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“It is time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” he says, making a break with the policies of his predecessors and outraging Palestinian leaders.

He orders preparations to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas says Trump’s moves “deliberately undermine all peace efforts” and says Washington can no longer play the role of peace broker.

Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, says Trump’s decision will “open the gates of hell” on US interests in the region.

The US initiative prompts a wave of criticism around the world, with the exception of Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails Trump’s move as “historic”.

On December 7, Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces in various areas and a general strike is broadly followed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Hamas calls for a new intifada, or uprising.

‘Rage’

On December 8, Palestinians are called to follow a “day of rage” in Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In their thousands they face off against Israeli soldiers and police. Two Palestinians are killed and dozens wounded in clashes.

Demonstrations are held in several Arab and Muslim countries.

At the United Nations, envoys from Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Sweden say Trump’s move is “not in line” with UN Security Council resolutions and is “unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region”.

US ambassador Nikki Haley says Trump has not taken a position on the region’s borders.

On December 9, two members of Hamas die in Israeli air force raids in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Abbas’s Fatah party urges Palestinians to “keep up confrontation and broaden it to all points where the Israeli army is present” in the West Bank.

Meeting in Cairo, Arab foreign ministers say that the United States has “withdrawn itself as a sponsor and broker” of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

On December 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan describes Israel as a “terrorist state” and vows: “We will not abandon Jerusalem to the mercy of a state that kills children.”

Netanyahu hits back, calling Erdogan a leader who bombs Kurdish villagers and supports terrorists.

East Jerusalem

On December 13 Muslim leaders call on the international community to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, following a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

Abbas says there can be “no peace or stability” in the Middle East until Jerusalem is recognised as the capital of a Palestinian state.

In Riyadh Saudi King Salman says Palestinians have the right to east Jerusalem as their capital.

On December 15 four Palestinians are killed in clashes with Israeli forces as tens of thousands demonstrate against Washington’s recognition.

On December 17 Erdogan expresses hope that Turkey will soon be able to open an embassy to a Palestinian state in east Jerusalem.

US veto

Yesterday, the United States vetoes a draft UN resolution rejecting Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem, after all 14 other Security Council members back the measure.

The Palestinian Authority slams the veto as “unacceptable”.

Netanyahu says “thank you”. — AFP