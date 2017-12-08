EU’s Tusk says ‘most difficult challenge’ ahead in Brexit talks

European Council President Donald Tusk takes part in a news conference after being reappointed chairman of the European Council during a EU summit in Brussels March 9, 2017. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, Dec 8 — EU President Donald Tusk warned that talks on a post-Brexit trade deal and transition period would be even more difficult than a hard-won agreement on divorce terms that was sealed today.

“Let us remember that the most difficult challenge is still ahead. We all know that breaking up is hard but breaking up and building a new relation is much harder,” Tusk said.

Issuing guidelines for the talks ahead, Tusk said the UK will have to follow all EU laws, including new ones, during the two-year transition period London has requested to reassure businesses.

He said it must also respect budgetary commitments and judicial oversight during a transition in which the remaining 27 European Union member countries continue to meet and make decisions without the UK.

In a sign of the challenges ahead, the former Polish premier said: “We need more clarity on how the UK sees our future relation after it has left the single market.”

He warned that time was of the essence before UK’s scheduled withdrawal from the bloc on 29 March 2019.

“So much time has been devoted to the easiest part of the task. Now to negotiate a transitional arrangement and the framework for our future relationship we have de facto less than a year,” he said.

The first phase of negotiations began 29 June, about a year after UK’s shock vote to leave the bloc, and finally wrapped up when British Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to Brussels early today.

The European Commission, the EU executive, said it “recommends sufficient progress” had been made by the UK on separation issues including the Irish border, UK’s divorce bill, and citizens rights.

The agreement paves the way for EU leaders at a summit on December 14-15 to open the second phase of Brexit negotiations, covering trade talks and a transition period.

The UK voted in June 2016 to become the first state to leave the EU, after more than four decades of membership, but the talks have been slow moving and often acrimonious so far. — AFP