EU’s Mogherini hails Ican Nobel Peace Prize win

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini today hailed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to nuclear disarmament group Ican. — Picture by TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via ReutersBRUSSELS, Oct 6 — The EU’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini today hailed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to nuclear disarmament group Ican, saying the bloc shared the vision of a world free of atomic weapons.

Geneva-based Ican won the prize in recognition of its decade-long campaign to ban the bomb as the North Korean nuclear crisis escalates and US doubts are growing over the EU-brokered deal with Iran to halt its enrichment programme.

“Good to see the #NobelPrize2017 to @nuclearban. We share a strong commitment to achieving the objective of a world free from nuclear weapons,” Mogherini, who herself had been touted as a candidate for the award for her work on the Iran deal, wrote on Twitter.

The EU, which has two nuclear powers as members — France and the UK — agreed last month to new sanctions against North Korea as part of international efforts to punish the pariah state for its weapons programme.

No list of candidates for the Nobel is made public in advance, but speculation was rife that Mogherini, along with Iranian foreign minister Mohammed Javad Zarif and former US Secretary of State John Kerry, could be rewarded for the 2015 deal that effectively put an atom bomb out of Tehran’s reach. — AFP