EU’s Barnier demands ‘clarifications’ from Britain

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hold a joint news conference after the round of Brexit talks in Brussels July 20, 2017. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, July 20 — EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier today urged Britain to clarify its position on key issues including its exit bill and the rights of European citizens, after the second round of talks ended in Brussels.

“This week was time for presentation, the third round will be for clarification,” Barnier told a joint press conference with his British counterpart David Davis at the headquarters of the European Commission.

“We require this clarification on the financial settlement, citizens rights and on Ireland,” Barnier said.

Brexit minister Davis said the talks had been “robust but constructive” but that there was “a lot left to talk about.”

“A solution will require flexibility from both sides,” he added.

France’s Barnier said there was a “fundamental divergence” with Britain on whether the EU’s top court would keep jurisdiction over the rights of three million European citizens living in Britain after the UK leaves the bloc.

Barnier also urged Britain to set out its position on the size of the amount that Brussels says it must pay before leaving, to settle its obligations under the EU budget.

“Clarification of the United Kingdom’s position is essential,” Barnier said.

“We want an orderly exit, and an orderly exit requires Britain to settle its accounts.”

The next round of talks is due to start on August 28. — AFP