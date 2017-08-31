EU says Poland rule of law response inadequate

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans reacts during a news conference at the European Commission in Brussels July 26, 2017. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, Aug 31 — Poland’s response to an EU warning that it must reverse controversial judicial reforms does not resolve concerns the government is undermining the legal system, a top EU official said today.

Amid increasingly tense exchanges, the European Commission gave Warsaw a month from July 26 to end measures posing a “systemic threat" to the rule of law or face sanctions, including possibly losing its vote as a member state in the bloc.

European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans told MEPs however that “the Polish reply does not announce any concrete measures to address the issues raised by the Commission.”

“I cannot tell you today what will the next step of the Commission, we have to discuss it,” Timmermans added.

He told the civil liberties committee of the European Parliament that the rule of law was the bedrock of the European Union, ensuring equal treatment for all across the 28 member states.

The Polish government had shown it did not share these values by pressing ahead with its changes to the judiciary, jeopardising legal certainty in Poland, he said.

The right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS) came to power in 2015 on a eurosceptic, nationalist platform, promising changes it said would make the judiciary more accountable.

On Monday, Poland's foreign ministry said the government's "legislative action, the overriding aim of which is to reform the justice system, is in line with European standards."

Tensions between Warsaw and the EU have been mounting over what Brussels sees as a growing threat, not just to democratic standards in Poland but across the bloc.

Timmermans has previously warned that the Commission was ready to trigger the EU’s never-used Article 7 procedure — a so-called “nuclear option” that can freeze a country's right to vote in meetings of EU ministers — if Poland went ahead and sacked Supreme Court justices. — AFP