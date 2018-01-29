Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

EU offers UK ‘status quo transition’, but no votes after Brexit

Monday January 29, 2018
10:40 PM GMT+8

Brexit progress has continued at a slow pace. — Reuters picBrexit progress has continued at a slow pace. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, Jan 29 —The European Union agreed today to offer Britain a 21-month transition period after Brexit next year during which it will keep the “status quo” of EU membership without getting a vote, officials said.

Ministers took just two minutes to endorse a common stance drafted by officials, Sabine Weyand, the deputy to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, said on Twitter—a mark of efforts among the other 27 member states to maintain unity in the talks.

The offer, Weyand noted, was: “Status quo transition without institutional representation, lasting from Brexit date to 31 December 2020.” — Reuters

