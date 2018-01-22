Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

EU confirms new sanctions on seven senior Venezuela officials

Monday January 22, 2018
08:58 PM GMT+8

Reuters reported last week the EU would place a travel ban and asset freeze on those in charge of Venezuela's security forces. ― Reuters picReuters reported last week the EU would place a travel ban and asset freeze on those in charge of Venezuela's security forces. ― Reuters picBRUSSELS, Jan 22 — The European Union today announced new sanctions on seven senior Venezuelan officials, saying this was an expression of the bloc’s concern with the political crisis under President Nicolas Maduro.

Reuters reported last week the EU would make the move, which introduces a travel ban and an asset freeze on people in charge of security forces accused of widespread abuses, particularly during the 2017 anti-government protests.

While the EU already has an arms embargo in place on Venezuela, it has not considered imposing an oil embargo or blacklisting Maduro himself.

Oil and related products make up three quarters of Venezuela’s exports to the EU. The country has the world’s largest proven oil reserves but suffers inflation and food shortages. — Reuters

