EU Brexit head says UK must be ‘educated’ on cost, BBC reports (VIDEO)

LONDON, Sept 4 — European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the British people need to be “educated” about the price they will be pay for quitting the bloc, according to the BBC yesterday, citing comments made at a conference in Italy.

“There are extremely serious consequences of leaving the single market and it hasn’t been explained to the British people,” Barnier said Saturday at the Ambrosettii forum in Cernobbio, Italy, the BBC said. “We intend to teach people” what leaving the single market means.

A spokesman for Barnier declined to comment on the content of the speech, citing off-the- record rules imposed for the talk at the forum.

Barnier’s comments followed the third round of increasingly acrimonious Brexit negotiations in Brussels last week. Barnier said in Italy he would never resort to blackmail, but insisted the UK must accept some basic principles, such as honouring the commitment to pay 14 per cent of the EU’s budget until 2020, the BBC reported.

UK Brexit Secretary David Davis dismissed as “nonsense” a report published in The Sunday Times newspaper that Prime Minister Theresa May is set to approve paying as much as £50 billion pounds (RM276.5 billion) to leave the EU. — Bloomberg

UK's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hold a joint news conference after the round of Brexit talks in Brussels July 20, 2017. — Reuters pic