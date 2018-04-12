Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Erdogan, Trump speak about Syria in phone call (VIDEO)

Thursday April 12, 2018
11:47 AM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the press in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 16, 2017. — AFP picUS President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the press in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 16, 2017. — AFP picISTANBUL, April 12 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the crisis in Syria during a telephone conversation late last night, a Turkish presidential source said.

Erdogan and Trump “exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria,” the source added, without providing further details.

The talks come after Trump warned Russia over its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying US missiles “will be coming” in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier in the day told Russia and the United States to end their “street fighting” over Syria, saying it was time to put aside a rivalry that risked harming civilians.

Turkey and the United States are key Nato allies, but their relations have been strained over a number of issues including Washington’s support for Syrian Kurdish militia deemed as a terrorist outfit by Ankara.

And in recent months, Turkey has worked closely with Russia despite their differences.

Ankara backs rebel forces seeking Assad’s ouster while Moscow remains major ally of the regime in Damascus. — AFP

