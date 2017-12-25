Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Erdogan signs accords on first visit to Sudan

Monday December 25, 2017
09:02 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Montreal Orchestra investigates harassmentThe Edit: Montreal Orchestra investigates harassment

Trump’s Christmas wish: We want peace (VIDEO)Trump’s Christmas wish: We want peace (VIDEO)

No glitter and buzz but Christmas with the Orang Asli is specialNo glitter and buzz but Christmas with the Orang Asli is special

The Edit: Norad tracks Santa Claus’ Christmas run around the worldThe Edit: Norad tracks Santa Claus’ Christmas run around the world

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sudan’s President Omer Al Bashir welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Khartoum Airport, Sudan December 24, 2017. — Reuters pic Sudan’s President Omer Al Bashir welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Khartoum Airport, Sudan December 24, 2017. — Reuters pic KHARTOUM, Dec 25 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Khartoum yesterday and met his Sudanese counterpart Omar al-Bashir at the start of a three-country African tour.

Twelve accords were signed at the outset of his two-day visit to Khartoum, including economic and military deals as well as on the creation of a strategic cooperation council, Erdogan told a news conference.

He said the two Muslim countries aimed at boost two-way trade from the current level of US$500 million (RM2 billion) a year to US$1 billion in an initial stage and then US$10 billion.

Bashir hailed the trip by Erdogan, who is to travel on to Chad and Tunisia, as an "historic" first visit to Sudan by a Turkish president.

Sudan's leader, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and war crimes in the strife-torn Darfur region, earlier this month attended a summit in Istanbul of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Erdogan called on those at the summit to condemn US President Donald Trump's recognition on December 6 of the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline