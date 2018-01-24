Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Erdogan says Turkey will ‘thwart games’ along its borders, start in Syria’s Manbij

Wednesday January 24, 2018
Erdogan also called on NGOs to support Turkey's operation against the YPG— Reuters picErdogan also called on NGOs to support Turkey's operation against the YPG— Reuters picANKARA, Jan 24 — Turkey will “thwart games” along its border, starting with Syria’s Manbij region, President Tayyip Erdogan said today, as the Turkish military entered the fifth day of its incursion into northern Syria’s Afrin region.

Speaking to local administrators in Ankara, Erdogan also called on international NGOs to support Turkey’s operation against the US-backed Kurdish YPG.

“I have doubts of the humanity of those who support this organisation (YPG) and call Turkey an invader,” Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators in Ankara. — Reuters

