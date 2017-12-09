Erdogan and Macron to urge US to turn back on Jerusalem decision, say sources

A general view shows the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City December 4, 2017. — Reuters pic ISTANBUL, Dec 9 ― Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan and France’s Emmanuel Macron will work together to try to persuade the United States to reconsider its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a Turkish presidential source said today.

The two leaders agreed during a phone call that the move is worrisome for the region, the source said, adding that Turkey and France would make a joint effort to try to reverse the US decision.

Erdogan also spoke on the phone to the presidents of Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Azerbaijan today regarding the issue, the source said. On Wednesday, he called an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Turkey next week.

President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday has upset US allies in the West. At the United Nations, France, Italy, Germany, Britain and Sweden called on the United States to “bring forward detailed proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian settlement”.

Palestinians took to the streets following the US decision. Demonstrations also took place in Iran, Jordan, Tunisia, Somalia, Yemen, Malaysia and Indonesia, and outside the US embassy in Berlin.

The status of Jerusalem has been one of the biggest obstacles to a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians for generations.

France has been a supporter of the Palestinian cause. In 2014, the French National Assembly passed a non-binding motion calling on the government to recognise Palestine, but the government has not officially done so.

Paris has pointed out in the past its conviction that a two-state solution requires the recognition of Palestine. ― Reuters