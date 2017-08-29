Emergency UN Security Council meeting set on North Korea (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting this afternoon over North Korea’s latest missile launch at the request of Japan and the United States, diplomats said.

The planned meeting in New York comes as Washington and Tokyo agreed to step up pressure on Pyongyang after the nuclear-armed North fired a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean this morning.

The launch respresents a major escalation as tensions spike over the North’s weapons ambitions. — AFP

Pedestrians walk past a TV set showing news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan, August 29, 2017. — Reuters pic