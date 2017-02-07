Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX oppose Trump immigration order

Elon Musk attends a forum on startups in Hong Kong January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 — Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc and SpaceX yesterday joined a legal brief filed by businesses opposed to President Donald Trump’s order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to a court filing.

Musk agreed to become part of Trump’s business advisory council in December, and has advocated discussing issues directly with the president.

Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick quit the council last week amid mounting pressure over Trump’s immigration policies. — Reuters