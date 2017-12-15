11 more arrested in Singapore’s latest vice operations

Eleven women were arrested by the police on Tuesday in the latest in a series of enforcement operations against vice related activities in December. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Police ForceSINGAPORE, Dec 15 — Eleven women were arrested by the police on Tuesday in the latest in a series of enforcement operations against vice related activities in December.

The police said in a press release yesterday the women were nabbed while authorities were conducting enforcement operations against unlicensed massage establishments in Jalan Bukit Merah, Tanjong Pagar and South Bridge Road.

The women, whose ages range from 28 to 40, will be charged for offences under the Women’s Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

While the nationalities of the women were unclear, it is understood they have been providing sexual services.

The police also said that action will also be taken against four massage establishments for offences under the Massage Establishments Act.

TODAY understands that one of these establishments is the Loft Spa near Tanjong Pagar.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

Tuesday’s raid came days after a four-day multi-agency enforcement blitz that started on December 5 which saw 45 women and four men arrested for vice-related activities.

Thirty-seven of the 45 women were arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities at residential units and forested areas. — TODAY