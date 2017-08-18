Eight thought to be have been involved in Catalonia attacks, says judicial source

Spanish police patrol Barcelona El Prat airport the morning after Islamic State claimed responsibility for a vehicle attack on the city’s Las Ramblas street in Barcelona, August 18, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, Aug 18 — Spanish authorities believe there may have been eight people involved in a cell which carried out an attack in Barcelona yesterday, and that the group had planned to use butane gas canisters, a judicial source with knowledge of the investigation said today.

Catalan government official Joaquim Forn also told local radio earlier today that it was possible that attackers had meant to use canisters in the attack yesterday in which a suspect drove a van at speed along a busy pedestrian street.

Security forces are hunting for the van’s driver, who was seen escaping on foot, and police said they had killed five attackers last night in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, to thwart a separate attack.

“The priority right now is work out the identity of these people, to prove and show the relationship between the different people involved, those that took the van and those that have been able to escape,” Forn said. — Reuters