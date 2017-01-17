Eight shot at Martin Luther King celebration in Miami (VIDEO)

Visitors tour the grounds around The King Center on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Atlanta, Georgia January 16, 2017. ― Reuters picMIAMI, Jan 17 ― A holiday turned horror show on Martin Luther King Day (January 16).

Eight people shot in Miami during the national break festivities.

Police say at least one is in critical condition, the youngest victim just eleven years old.

Several others were injured in a during a stampede as hundreds of people fled after the gunfire in the city's MLK memorial park.

Authorities say two people are in custody and seized two weapons have been seized.

Motives for the violence are so far unknown, and it's also not clear if there are other suspects at large.

Police evacuated and shut down the park. ― Reuters