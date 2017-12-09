Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Egypt’s Coptic Pope rejects Pence meeting over Jerusalem

Saturday December 9, 2017
09:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

West Ham stuns Chelsea with goal from Marko ArnautovicWest Ham stuns Chelsea with goal from Marko Arnautovic

The Edit: The hype reawakens as ‘Star Wars’ stages ‘Last Jedi’ premiereThe Edit: The hype reawakens as ‘Star Wars’ stages ‘Last Jedi’ premiere

Iraqi PM declares Iraq free from Islamic StateIraqi PM declares Iraq free from Islamic State

Narendra Modi faces test in home state as Gujeratis voteNarendra Modi faces test in home state as Gujeratis vote

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US Vice President Mike Pence. ― file picUS Vice President Mike Pence. ― file picCAIRO, Dec 9 ― Egypt’s Coptic Church head Pope Tawadros II cancelled a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence in Cairo later this month in protest at Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the church said today.

US President Donald Trump’s decision “did not take into account the feelings of millions of Arab people,” the church said in a statement, adding it decided not to receive Pence when his visits Egypt.

“The Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church declines to receive American Vice President Mike Pence,” it said, adding it would pray for “wisdom and to address all issues that impact peace for the people of the Middle East”.

The decision comes a day after Egypt’s top Muslim cleric Ahmed al-Tayeb, the head of Al-Azhar, also declined to meet Pence.

Egyptian Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of the country’s 93 million people, and are the largest religious minority in the region.

Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel sparked Palestinian protests, sporadic clashes and a call for a new intifada or uprising amid fears of new bloodshed in the region. ― AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline