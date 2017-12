Egypt executes 15 militants for killing security forces in Sinai, sources say

The executions were carried out at two prisons in the north of the country early today, the sources said. — AFP picCAIRO, Dec 26 — Egypt today executed 15 militants convicted of carrying out attacks that killed security forces in the Sinai Peninsula, security sources said.

