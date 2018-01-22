Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ecuador president calls Julian Assange a ‘problem’

Monday January 22, 2018
01:26 PM GMT+8

Tools

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London in this August 19, 2012 file photo. — Reuters picWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London in this August 19, 2012 file photo. — Reuters picQUITO, Jan 22 — The president of Ecuador Lenin Moreno this morning described WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as an “inherited problem” that has created “more than a nuisance” for his government.

“We hope to have a positive result in the short term,” Moreno said in an interview with television networks.

Ecuador granted citizenship to Assange earlier this month in an unsuccessful attempt to provide him with diplomatic immunity and usher him out of its London embassy without the threat of arrest by Britain. — AFP

