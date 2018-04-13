Kuala Lumpur 35°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ecuador gives kidnappers 12 hours for news on abducted reporters

Friday April 13, 2018
01:01 PM GMT+8

Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 16, 2016. — Reuters picFighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), arriving at the camp where they prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 16, 2016. — Reuters picQUITO, April 13 — Ecuador’s president today gave renegade Colombian rebels 12 hours to say whether three abducted reporters are alive, or face a forceful response.

The journalists were abducted by rogue forces of Colombia’s FARC guerillas along the countries’ shared border on March 26.

President Lenin Moreno, in an emotional speech, said if the government does not receive word on the team’s status “we will move forcefully ... not hesitating to punish these human rights violators,” the president said. — AFP

