Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Solomon Islands

Flood waters run past damaged homes in the Solomon Islands' capital Honiara, April 5, 2014. ― AFP picSYDNEY, Jan 20 — An 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the South Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands at a depth of 33kms, the US Geological Survey said today.

There was no tsunami warning issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii. — Reuters