Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes off New Zealand

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 196km northwest of Auckland island today. ― Picture courtesy of Dive! Tutukaka/TODAYSINGAPORE, July 11 ― An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck south of New Zealand's South Island today, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage from the quake, which hit 196 km (122 miles) northwest of Auckland island, at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles). ― Reuters