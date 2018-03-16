E-scooter rider charged with seriously injuring Singaporean pedestrian

Muhammad Sha'if allegedly caused a pedestrian to sustain head injuries after colliding into her along Bedok Reservoir Road last week. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, March 16 — A 23-year-old electric scooter rider was charged in court today with allegedly causing a pedestrian to sustain head injuries after colliding into her along Bedok Reservoir Road last week.

Muhammad Sha’if Jumadi faces one count of causing grievous hurt through a rash act, an offence that carries a maximum jail term of up to four years, or a maximum fine of S$10,000, or both.

Court documents showed that at around 6.10pm on March 7, the service technician was riding on the pavement in front of Block 151, Bedok Reservoir Road, when he collided into Goh Lay Yong.

The 45-year-old sustained serious head injuries as a result of the accident, and had to be hospitalised.

In a media statement yesterday, the police said their preliminary investigations showed that they believed Sha’if was unable to stop his e-scooter in time, and had collided with Goh.

He also fled the scene after calling for an ambulance.

Sha’if was arrested on Wednesday along Bedok North Street 3, after his identity was established with the help of footages from cameras and ground enquiries.

Today, police prosecutors sought a four-week adjournment for the case, pending Goh’s medical reports.

Sha’if will return to court on April 13, and was offered bail of S$10,000 (RM29,842.35).

Today’s case is the latest in a string of e-scooter incidents that landed in court.

On March 9, three other individuals were charged in court for allegedly injuring pedestrians, among them a 61-year-old woman and two boys aged eight and 11, on three separate occasions last year.

The authorities have been taking tougher action against errant users of personal mobility devices like e-scooters and e-bikes in the past year, amid growing complaints about speeding and reckless behaviour by the riders.

To tackle the problem, at the Ministry of Transport’s Committee of Supply debate earlier this month, the Land Transport Authority announced that e-scooters will have to be registered by the second half the this year. — TODAY