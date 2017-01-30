Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 1:25 pm GMT+8

Duterte threatens to tear up defence treaty over US arms depot (VIDEO)

Monday January 30, 2017
12:46 PM GMT+8

MANILA, Jan 30 — Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte accusing the United States of putting Asian stability at risk.

The Pentagon just okayed new warehouses and barracks under a shared defence treaty.

But Duterte says the Trump administration's bringing weapons, possibly nuclear weapons, into his country to store permanently, calling it a breach of the deal.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks before soldiers during a visit at a military camp in Awang, Maguindanao in southern Philippines January 27, 2017. — Reuters picPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks before soldiers during a visit at a military camp in Awang, Maguindanao in southern Philippines January 27, 2017. — Reuters pic“They're unloading arms in the Philippines now... I'm serving notice to the armed forces of the United States. Do not do it, I will not allow it.”

The security deal with the Philippines only allows equipment for humanitarian missions and maritime security, but if arsenals were built in the Philippines, Duterte says he'll tear up the treaty.

He's levied that threat many times before — while also then pledging to honour the agreement, making things awkward between Washington and one of its most crucial Asian allies in the face of a rising China.

On the other hand Duterte's cosied up to Beijing rather than confront it, especially on the issue of the disputed South China Sea, and says an American arsenal would simply paint a target for Chinese missiles on Philippines soil. — Reuters

