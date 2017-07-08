Drone may have helped South Carolina prisoner escape (VIDEO)

COLUMBIA, July 8 —This is the Texas Motel 6 where Jimmy Causey spent his last night on the run.

An inmate used wirecutters and a cell phone likely delivered by drone to escape from maximum security prison before he was captured in Texas. — Reuters picIt was inmates’ second escape attempt from maximum security prisons, in South Carolina.

He spent four days free before his arrest on Friday (July 8).

Officials told a press conference he’d had help from the outside, possibly dropped in from above.

“We believe a cell phone was used to facilitate and give this iname the resources to escape. We also potentially believe that a drone was used to help him get the contraband in to escape. He used wirecutters to cut through fences at 8:00 at July 4 and took off from there,” said Director of the South Carolina Department of Correction Bryan Stirling.

Hotel staff say authorities arrested him while he was asleep.

“None of the guest knew anything about it. Nobody in the area knew anything about it,” said Motel 6 Operations Manager Clyde Houston.

He was found with a two guns, four cell phones, and over $47,000.

Causey is serving life sentences for armed robbery and kidnapping.

He’d escaped another prison a decade ago, sneaking out in a garbage truck before he was caught three days later. — Reuters