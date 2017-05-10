Dramatic footage emerges of Singaporean man arrested in Brisbane for attempted murder (VIDEO)

A screenshot taken from video shows a 30-year-old Singaporean, who attempted murder a 20-year-old woman in Brisbane, sitting on a bed in the residence where the incident took place. — 7 News Brisbane pic via TODAYSINGAPORE, May 10 — A Singaporean man who sparked a manhunt in Brisbane, Australia, after an alleged murder attempt was arrested yesterday — at the bloody crime scene which he fled hours earlier.

The 30-year-old, who has not been named, is expected to appear in court this morning, Australian media reports said.

Queensland Police said the man had used a hammer to hit a 20-year-old woman in her head at a residence in Norman Park. The suspect also used a knife to repeatedly stab the woman on the shoulder.

According to local media reports, the pair had met online, and the woman, a Hong Konger living in Queensland, was the assailant’s ex-girlfriend.

Television crews from two television networks were filming at the crime scene at 2pm local time yesterday when they found the suspect sitting on a bed in a bloodstained room. The crews alerted the police who rushed to the scene and apprehended the man.

The woman suffered a fractured skull from a blow and was taken taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, reported Australian media. Queensland Police said she is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries and is reportedly in a stable condition. Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Rodney Watt told the Brisbane Times that the victim was “very lucky” given the ferocity of the attack.

Queensland Police inspector Steve Flori told ABC News that the 30-year-old man, who is of slim build, arrived in Australia over the weekend.

“All the possessions he brought with him when he arrived two days ago have been left where the attack occurred,” he said. “We believe he has no access to funds whatsoever so he may still be wearing boxer shorts and a white T-shirt with no shoes.”

Police have released an image of a man as they investigate the attempted murder of a woman in Norman Park overnight https://t.co/9AiP9KJBRW pic.twitter.com/bhXMcufJ2o — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) May 8, 2017

The suspect had booked the Norman Park home through Airbnb, and the attack occurred when the woman visited the house.

“Our investigations lead me to believe he has been here before, but we are not aware of any friends, associates or relatives other than the victim that he knows in Brisbane,” he said. “We don’t believe he’s a risk to the general public but it may be the fact that he’s feeling in a state of desperation”.

The suspect left his passport and wallet behind when he fled on foot. Although police dogs were unable to track him down, CCTV footage captured images showing his face. — TODAY