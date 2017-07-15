Dramatic fireworks display closes out Bastille Day celebrations (VIDEO)

PARIS, July 15 ― A dramatic fireworks display above Paris' Eiffel Tower closed out Bastille Day celebrations yesterday (July 14).

People across France had been celebrating the annual holiday as well as remembering victims of the Nice attack on the same day last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron was in Nice late yesterday, where he joined a commemoration for the 86 people who died when a Tunisian man drove a truck at a crowd on the waterfront a year ago.

US President Donald Trump was also in the French capital yesterday, to mark 100 years since the United States entered World War One as well as Bastille Day.

He and Macron watched US and French soldiers march together through the Paris sunshine following a day of talks that included a dinner at a restaurant in the Eiffel Tower on Thursday (July 13). ― Reuters

Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris. ― Reuters pic