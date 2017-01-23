Dozens evacuated after WWII bomb found near Hong Kong campus

Policemen are seen near the site where a World War II-era bomb weighing almost a tonne was discovered in Hong Kong in this file picture taken on February 6, 2014. — AFP picHONG KONG, Jan 23 — Dozens of people were evacuated today after a World War II bomb was discovered at a construction site in Hong Kong, near a university campus and staff quarters.

Building workers and residents of a university hall were moved after the 500-pound (227kg) US-made bomb was unearthed on Pok Fu Lam Road, local news site Apple Daily reported.

The bomb was to be detonated on site this evening, reports said.

Unexploded wartime bombs or grenades are frequently found by hikers or construction workers in the southern Chinese city, which was the scene of fierce fighting between Japanese and British allied forces in 1941.

US and allied air forces bombed Japanese occupiers after the then-British colony fell.

Last year, police disposed of eight explosive devices found by a hiker.

In 2014, police defused a wartime bomb weighing nearly one tonne, the largest yet found in the city. More than 2,200 people were evacuated. — AFP