Dozen dead after Chinese boat, Hong Kong tanker collide off coast of Japan

Friday October 6, 2017
04:33 PM GMT+8

Oil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille October 5, 2017. Japan today said it discovered bodies inside a Chinese fishing boat which collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Japan. — Reuters picOil tanker is seen at sunset anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille October 5, 2017. Japan today said it discovered bodies inside a Chinese fishing boat which collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Japan. — Reuters picTOKYO, Oct 6 — The Japanese coastguard said today it had discovered a dozen bodies inside a Chinese fishing boat that capsized after a collision with a Hong Kong oil tanker off Japan’s western coast the previous day.

“Our divers found all the bodies of the missing 12 crew members inside the ship,” a coastguard official told AFP.

Thursday’s collision occurred 400 kilometres north of the Oki Islands in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

The Chinese vessel, the 290-tonne “Lurong Yuanyu 378”, had 16 crew members in total. Four have already been rescued.

The Hong Kong-flagged ship was identified as “Brightoil Lucky”, a 63,294-tonne tanker carrying 21 crew members.

The tanker’s crew were believed to be safe.

Japan had deployed three patrol boats to search for the missing crew, after responding to a plea for help from their Chinese counterparts. — AFP

