Double murder at luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel in Hong Kong (VIDEO)

Cameras are set up by journalists outside Ritz-Carlton Hotel at International Commerce Centre, where the bodies of a woman and a boy were found and a man arrested, in Hong Kong January 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Jan 14 — A foreign man has been arrested for the suspected murder of a woman and a boy today at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel on Hong Kong's harbourfront, police said.

Officers rushed to the hotel after receiving a report this morning that a man and a woman were fighting.

The woman and a boy were found dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of murder and sent to a hospital.

Police did not confirm the relationship between the three people but told AFP they were all foreign nationals.

According to local news site Apple Daily, the couple, in their 40s, and their seven-year-old son were of Korean nationality and had checked into the five-star hotel a few days before.

The upscale hotel is located on the top floors of Hong Kong's tallest skyscraper — the ICC — and is famous for panoramic views of the city and its Victoria Harbour.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the guests involved at this very difficult time,” a spokesperson at the Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong told AFP, but declined to comment further as an investigation was ongoing.

In a separate incident, Hong Kong police are also investigating the murder-suicide of a couple who were found dead at a public housing estate near the border with mainland China, local media reported. — AFP