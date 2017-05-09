Last updated -- GMT+8

Double bombing hits Thailand’s troubled south, injures 40

Tuesday May 9, 2017
05:39 PM GMT+8

Military personnel inspect a site of an attack at the Saba Yoi district, in the troubled southern province of Songkhla, Thailand April 20, 2017. — Reuters picMilitary personnel inspect a site of an attack at the Saba Yoi district, in the troubled southern province of Songkhla, Thailand April 20, 2017. — Reuters picBANGKOK, May 9 — At least 40 people were injured today when a double bombing hit a town in Thailand’s insurgency-plagued south, police said, the latest suspected rebel attack to undermine stalled peace efforts.

The Muslim-majority border region has seethed with violence for over a decade as ethnic Malay insurgents battle the Buddhist-majority state for more autonomy.

The latest attack struck the town of Pattani around 2pm, with two bombs going off in quick succession outside a supermarket near the city centre. 

“The first bomb was small and no one was hurt but the second bomb was huge—I don’t know yet whether it’s a car bomb or not,” Captain Preecha Prachumchai of Pattani provincial police told AFP. 

“Currently around 40 people have been wounded: one is in serious condition,” he said.

Pictures posted by rescue workers on Twitter showed a thick plume of black smoke over the supermarket car park and some damage to the store entrance.

Near-daily shootings and bomb attacks have claimed more than 6,800 lives since 2004, with both sides accused of rights abuses and atrocities. — AFP

