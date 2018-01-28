Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

‘Door is open’ if Britain wants to change mind on Brexit, says EU’s Moscovici

Sunday January 28, 2018
06:21 PM GMT+8

Moscovici said a British change of heat would be 'very welcome'. — Reuters picMoscovici said a British change of heat would be 'very welcome'. — Reuters picPARIS, Jan 28 —The “door is open” should Britain want to reverse its 2016 vote to leave the European Union, Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Union, told French media in an interview today.

Some British politicians have said another referendum should be held on whether to leave the EU once the terms of departure and likely future relationship between Britain and the economic bloc are known.

Asked about that in the joint interview with French TV station C News, Europe 1 radio and newspaper Les Echos, former French finance minister Moscovici said: “The door is open.”

“If the British want to change their mind, that would be very welcome,” he added. — Reuters

